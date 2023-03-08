030823 Wilkinson vehicle fire

Frankfort police, fire and EMS responded to a vehicle fire on Wilkinson Boulevard near the traffic light by the post office shortly after noon Wednesday. No injuries were reported. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

