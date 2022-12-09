121022_Accident_hb.jpg

Frankfort Police and Frankfort Plant Board crews work the scene of an accident near the intersection of Georgetown Road and Schenkel Lane Friday morning. Officials believed the accident occurred the evening before and were unsure if there were any injuries. FPB crews were inspecting the electrical lines. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

