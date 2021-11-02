110221 RIP

Volunteers recently worked to remove bush honeysuckle and winter creeper from a section of Tanglewood Drive. The event was sponsored by Remove Invasives Partnership and Keep the Bluegrass Beautiful. For info about volunteer opportunities contact Chris Schimmoeller at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com or 502-226-5751. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription