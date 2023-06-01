060323_WaterAerobics_hb.jpeg

Mary West leads a water aerobics class Thursday at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. Water aerobics classes are 9:45-10:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday through Labor Day. The cost is $2 per class. A season pass for the classes can be purchased for $50 at www.frankfort.ky.gov/717/Parks-Recreation. A season pass can also be purchased for adult lap swim, which is available from 7-8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

