Water aerobics at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center is back. Classes are 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and will last through Labor Day. To sign up for text alerts in the event class is canceled because of weather, text @juniperhi to 81010. The cost is a $1 donation. (Photo submitted)

