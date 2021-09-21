092421_WaterMainBreak_submitted.jpg

A water main broke on West Main Street in front of the McClure Building late Tuesday afternoon. The Frankfort Plant Board posted a boil water advisory for 301-329 W. Main St. "A vigorous boil for at least two minutes is recommended," the post on FPB's website said. "This Boil Water Advisory is a precautionary measure due to a loss of pressure in the water main caused by Plant Board crews repairing a water main break." Hoggy's Ice Cream posted on Facebook that the shop would be closed Tuesday evening through Wednesday because of the water main break. (Photo submitted by Heather Housman)

