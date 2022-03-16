031622 Welcome to Frankfort signs

More than 20 years ago Dennis Van Horn built and installed the beautiful 'Welcome to Frankfort' signs on Versailles Road and U.S. 127 South. The distinctive signs are currently being refurbished by the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites staff with re-installation coming soon. From left are Tim Hosley, Blake Thompson and Van Horn. (Photo courtesy of John Arnett)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription