Wind of change: Pinwheels for child abuse prevention planted at Capitol

Thousands of blue and silver pinwheels that have been planted in front of the Capitol spin in the wind Tuesday afternoon. Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) planted 2,700 blue and silver pinwheels, with each pinwheel displayed representing 20 children born annually in Kentucky. That is an average of 54,000 children born, all whom deserve to live free from abuse and neglect, according to a press release. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

