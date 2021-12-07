121121.WreathCeremony_ly.JPG

A brief ceremony took place Saturday morning with a wreath being placed in front of the armed services monument at the Franklin County Courthouse. From left are Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), Larry Montgomery with the VFW, Bernard Green, commander of VFW Post 4075, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Larry Barker with the Elks Lodge, Paula Juett, and Gippy Gibson with Elks Lodge 530. Barker and Juett both had fathers who served in World War II. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

