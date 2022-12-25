(07)OldCapitol.jpeg

Snow covers the lawn at the Old Capitol. (Photo by Mark Strickland)

Frankfort resident Mark Strickland submitted these photos to The State Journal. He took them the morning of Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, the day after winter storm Elliott went through Frankfort. 

After the storm — Dec. 23, 2022

+5 
+5 
(02)ButterflyByTheBridge.jpeg
+5 
+5 
(03)DaddyLongLegs.jpeg
+5 
+5 
(04)EggCited.jpeg
+5 
+5 
(06)MrsZelinski.jpeg
+5 
+5 
(07)OldCapitol.jpeg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription