Chasity Saravia and Jayden Weathers, 12, pick up speed as they sled down the hill at Highland Christian Church in January. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Western Hills' boys basketball coach Geoff Cody covers his face as he sheds a few tears following his team's 60-52 win over Franklin County in February in the 41st District tournament at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium. It was Cody's first district tournament win at Western Hills. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Children take off from the starting line during the YMCA's Derby Dash at the Downtown Derby Celebration in May. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
From left, Second Street preschoolers Kane, Phoenix and Parker start their race in the Run for the Roses in May on the grounds of the Old Capitol. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Children run under a parachute during the Longest Day of Play in June at Juniper Hill Park. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Kaydence Brownlee, 4, plays in one of the water features at the Dolly Graham Park Splash Pad in July. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Adalynn Roberts, 11, and Greyson Gabbard, 7, enjoy a ride on the swings at the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
The sun begins to set over the Franklin County Fair at Lakeview Park in July. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Frankfort's boys soccer team celebrates after receiving the trophy for winning the All "A" Classic state tournament in September at Capitol View Park. FHS defeated Collegiate 3-1 in the championship game. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

