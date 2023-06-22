To mark the summer solstice, the community gathered for the Longest Day of Play event Wednesday at Juniper Hill Park. The event was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Frankfort, and featured special vendors, games and activities for the whole family, as well as hot dogs for all attending and other special giveaways.

The first 600 people who arrived received an armband admitting them to a special “Splash Party” at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center. The event was free and open to the public.

062123_LongestDayOfPlay04_submitted.jpg

Children play under a parachute during Longest Day of Play at Juniper Hill Park on Wednesday. (Photo by John Arnett)

