Jaceion Blair, 5, right, asks Frankfort Police Officer David Duncan questions about K-9 Agent during National Night Out Tuesday at River View Park. The event was hosted by the Frankfort Police Department and was meant to "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to an event flyer. "Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances." (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Cole Morgan, 8, looks down a scope of a gun while visiting the Frankfort Police Department Tactical Response Unit booth during National Night Out Tuesday at River View Park. The event was hosted by the Frankfort Police Department and was meant to "enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community," according to an event flyer. "Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances." (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Jackson Roberts, 7, does a pushup contest with National Guard Staff Sgt. Howeidy Williams during National Night Out Tuesday at River View Park. (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Jamir Smith, 4, races Lucas Graves, 5, during National Night Out Tuesday at River View Park. (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Zayden Arnold, 4, sits in a Frankfort Fire Department truck during National Night Out Tuesday at River View Park. (Photo by Hannah Brown)

