max comley swear in.jpg

County Attorney Max Comley, right, gets sworn in on Tuesday at the Franklin County Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Hancock swearing in.jpg

Family Court Judge Squire N. Williams, right, administers the oath of office to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock as his wife Erika and daughter Pauli look on. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Banta Swearing In.jpg

With his wife Melissa next to him, Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta is sworn in for his first full term. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription