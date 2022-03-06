030622.Dominion Pancake Breakfast_submitted.jpg

Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort, a personal care and memory care community, kicked off National Pancake Day by hosting its annual pancake drive-thru breakfast on March 1. Dominion donated 189 breakfast meals to the community. Pictured from left are Dr. JD Quarles, his medical assistant Rita Engler, Dominion Community Relations Manager Dorisene Scott, Dominion Dining Services Director Amanda Manns, and Dominion Executive Director Amy Day. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort)

 
030622.Dominion Pancake Breakfast-Amy Day_submitted.jpg

Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort Executive Director Amy Day helps fill containers for Dominion's annual pancake drive-through breakfast on March 1. (Photo courtesy of Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription