Children raced to collect eggs during two Easter egg hunts Saturday afternoon. One hunt took place at Lakeview Park and was sponsored by the Franklin County Fiscal Court and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The other Easter egg hunt took place during an Easter celebration on the lawn of the Capitol.

Frankfort celebrates Easter — April 16, 2022

041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-1.jpg
041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-2.jpg
041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-3.jpg
041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-4.jpg
041622_EasterCelebrations_hb_web-5.jpg

