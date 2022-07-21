There's lots of fun taking place at the Franklin County Fair this week. Check out these photos by State Journal photographers. 

The fair continues through Saturday. See below for a list of events. 

Franklin County Fair schedule.jpg

PHOTOS: Franklin County Fair — July 20, 2022

+23 
+23 
072022_Fair_hb_web-1.jpg
+23 
+23 
072022_Fair_hb_web-2.jpg
+23 
+23 
072022_Fair_hb_web-3.jpg
+23 
+23 
072022_Fair_hb_web-4.jpg
+23 
+23 
072022_Fair_hb_web-5.jpg

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription