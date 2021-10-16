101921_HappyJacks_hb_web-1.jpg

Dexter Taylor, 1, enjoys checking out the pumpkins at Happy Jack's Pumpkins & Produce Saturday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
101921_HappyJacks_hb_web-2.jpg

Keven Widener, son, Jack, 4, wife, Clair and daughter, Eliza, 1, enjoy a fun afternoon at Happy Jack's Pumpkins & Produce Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
101921_HappyJacks_hb_web-3.jpg

Two goats share a pumpkin for lunch at Happy Jack's Pumpkins & Produce Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
101921_HappyJacks_hb_web-4.jpg

A trailer full of visitors to the farm head out to the pumpkin patch at Happy Jack's Pumpkins & Produce Saturday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
101921_HappyJacks_hb_web-5.jpg

Demario Toney makes his way out of the patch after finding the perfect pumpkin at Happy Jack's Pumpkins & Produce Saturday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription