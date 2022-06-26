Roe rally

Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Capitol Sunday evening to protest against the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Roe rally 2

Rally-goers listen as organizer Katima Smith-Willis talks during a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade Sunday evening on the steps of the Capitol. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Katima Smith-Willis

Pro-choice rally organizer Katima Smith-Willis speaks Sunday evening on the Capitol steps. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Rally 3

Those in attendance at the rally against the overturning of Roe v. Wade clap for a speaker on the steps of the Capitol Sunday evening. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

