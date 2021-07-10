071321_AlbumReleaseParty_hb_web-1.jpg

From left, Ellie Miller, Nat Colten, Jeri Katherine Howell and Nathan Link perform on stage during the album release party Friday at West Sixth Farm for Howell and Colten's new album "Hold On." The album is available digitally on music streams and physically at Poor Richard’s Books and at jerikatherinehowell.com. For more information, contact Howell at jerikatherinemusic@gmail.com. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
More than one hundred people attended the album release party Friday at West Sixth Farm for Jeri Katherine Howell and Nat Colten's new album "Hold On." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

