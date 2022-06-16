061822_Heat_hb-3.jpg

Leo Hypes, 2, plays in pools of water around the rocky bed of Elkhorn Creek near Switzer Covered Bridge Wednesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Matilda Joseph, 4, and Meredith Proctor, 3, stay cool by playing at the splash pad at Lakeview Park Wednesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Isaac Breidert plays in Elkhorn Creek near Switzer Covered Bridge Wednesday afternoon. Isaac, a participant of Road Dog Skate Camp, stopped at the creek with fellow campers to cool off from Wednesday's upper 90 degree temperatures. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Landon Joseph, 7, runs through a water feature at the splash pad at Lakeview Park Wednesday afternoon. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Harlan Lickliter, 10, plays in Elkhorn Creek near Switzer Covered Bridge Wednesday afternoon. Harlan, a participant of Road Dog Skate Camp, stopped at the creek with fellow campers to cool off from Wednesday's upper 90 degree temperatures. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Carson Cunningham, 9, plays in Elkhorn Creek near Switzer Covered Bridge Wednesday afternoon. Carson, a participant of Road Dog Skate Camp, stopped at the creek with fellow campers to cool off from Wednesday's upper 90 degree temperatures. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

