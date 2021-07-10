071321_DragonsLoveTacos_hb_web-2.jpg

Matthew Hedden, 10, has his photo taken with the dragon from the book "Dragons Love Tacos" at the Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
071321_DragonsLoveTacos_hb_web-1.jpg

Jack Eggemeier, 4, has his photo taken with the dragon from the book "Dragons Love Tacos" by his mother, Megan, at the Paul Sawyier Public Library Saturday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription