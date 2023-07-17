071923.Miss Teen FC_submitted.jpg

Addison Harp, right, was crowned Miss Teen Franklin County Saturday at Hancock Pavilion. Harp had the highest score among local contestants and will represent the fair in the community. At left is Maddie Starkey, reigning Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair. Starkey is a student at Frankfort High. (Photo submitted)
071923.Miss Teen FC Fair_submitted.jpg

Maggie Shryock, of Woodford County, was crowned Miss Teen Franklin County Fair Saturday at Hancock Pavilion. Shryock, the overall winner of the pageant, will represent the community and the Franklin County Fair at state competition in October. At left is Maddie Starkey, a student at Frankfort High, who is the reigning Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription