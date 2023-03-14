031523_Daffodils_hb.jpeg

Daffodils bloom in the courtyard at Investors Heritage on Second Street Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
031523_Daffodils_submitted.jpeg

Despite the hard freeze and a bit of snow, these daffodils (or jonquils) seem to have survived just fine. The surrounding purple deadnettle would live through anything. (Photo submitted by Steve Fry)

