The Tibetan Buddhist monks ritually dismantle the sand mandala as a teaching on impermanence during the closing ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Charles W. Pearl)
Margaret Glenn receives a blessing from the Tibetan Buddhist monks during the closing ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Charles W. Pearl)
The Tibetan Buddhist monks poured the sand mandala into the Kentucky River during the closing ceremony on Friday. (Photo by Charles W. Pearl)
The Tibetan Buddhist monks pose with Humpty Dumpty after the closing ceremony for the sand mandala at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Friday. (Photo by Charles W. Pearl)

