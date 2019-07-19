Bryant’s Pic-Pac will close its doors for the final time on Saturday.
The owners of the longtime grocery store at West Second and Steele streets in South Frankfort announced the decision last month. Danny Bryant told The State Journal at the time that “the customer base just isn’t there.”
Bryant’s granddaughter Kamryn Presley recently began working at the store as a cashier, but she has helped around the store since 2013. She said that closing the store is "very emotional” because Pic-Pac is a family store. She known many of the employees since she was 12 years old.
For many South Frankfort residents, Pic-Pac was their go-to place to get groceries, especially elderly residents who cannot travel far or drive, she added. The store served many pedestrians and bicyclit’s.
While there isn’t a plan to reopen Pic-Pac, she believes something, possibly a smaller grocery store, must take its place in the neighborhood.
“It’s hard to run a full grocery store in the neighborhood,” Presley said.
The Frankfort City Commission discussed recruiting a replacement for Pic-Pac in a June meeting, an effort endorsed by Commissioners Eric Whisman and Scott Tippett. In the meeting, Whisman said the store was a “lifeline for our downtown community” because it served many nearby low-income, fixed-income, elderly or disabled citizens.
Presley said it’s been hard to see her grandfather sad about the closing, but he “needs a break.” He has worked at the store for 44 years and bought it in 1998.
Tillie Bryant, a family friend who was born and raised in Frankfort before moving to Versailles last year, frequently shopped at Pic-Pac because the store had a good deli and was a great place to get meat. She stopped in the store with a friend on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a piece of history,” she said.
The store was built in 1953 as an A&P grocery store. It became Pic-Pac in the early 1980s. Bryant announced that it would close last spring, but it remained open after an outpouring of community support.
Presley said Pic-Pac will close officially at 6 p.m. Saturday and the store’s remaining inventory is 50% off.
“We will miss everyone very much,” she said.