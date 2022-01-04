Pickens gives verbal update on splash pad at Dolly Graham Park

The Frankfort Board of Commissioners were given an update related to the future splash pad site at Dolly Graham Park during a meeting in December.
Parks, Recreation and Historical Sites Director Shawn Pickens took the floor to deliver the update following an introduction by City Manager Laura Hagg, who said there has been a lot happening at Dolly Graham Park, such as the installation of a new playground.
“As some of you all may recall, a previous commission voted for a larger playground and a larger splash pad,” she said “We had lessons that we learned from the county at Lakeview, where a recirculated water system was not installed, it was a flow-through system.”
Hagg explained that because the county had installed a flow-through water system for their splash pad at Lakeview Park, a water bill of roughly $30,000 was owed for just the first month it was in use.
“This has been three years in the making. We’ve had three different parks staffs, different commission, different finance directors, all of us coming together to make it work,” she said.
Pickens said the original plan for the new splash pad was also for a flow-through system, but in watching the situation at Lakeview Park with the county, a decision was made to change systems to one that would recirculate water. In doing so, he said a budget amendment presentation will be held during one of the meetings in January.
“A recirculating system is almost double the cost, if not more, because you’ve got a lot more involved on the front end of it,” Pickens said.
He explained a flow-through system is much like someone turning on a faucet where the water is only used once before it is disposed of or drained. The recirculating system, however, has a large tank of water underground, utilizing a series of pumps, chemical controllers and chlorine tanks and more to recycle the water for more uses.
“The upfront cost is considerably more, so that’s what’s driven the cost up. The long-term cost is more beneficial down the road because you’re not spending that $30,000 water bill or more for four or five months out of the year,” Pickens said. “It’s more expensive upfront, but you’re earning that back as the years go on.”
Pickens said bidding and construction was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He added plans were completed on Nov. 30 and then were sent out for bids.
“We weren’t going to have a firm idea of what it will actually take to construct it until we get those back. Rough estimates, we do have estimates for Brandsetter Carroll on the construction for that,” he said. “With all of those things we mentioned earlier, including architecture and engineering, we’re looking at anywhere between $450,000 to $475,000 total for the splash pad.”
Pickens said he is hoping the construction bids come back lower than expected, but he was not sure what the bids would look like because of inflation and cost of materials.
“That’s another reason why the cost estimates are higher as well. If we would’ve bid this two years ago, if COVID-19 didn’t hit and everything else, this more than likely would’ve been $75,000 to $100,000 cheaper, the splash pad construction design experts have told me. It’s gone up that much,” he said.
Hagg said the city also needs new bathrooms for the park, adding the current two bathrooms would not be able to accommodate park-goers because of the increased use brought about by a new splash pad. She added Pickens would be presenting more information about the bids for bathrooms sometime between January and February.
“It is likely with what we have learned from the one proposal received that if we authorize them in January, it would not be available until April of 2023. We will need to reach out to the community and bring in some nice Porta Potties to accommodate the increased use when the splash pad is opened along with the playground,” she said.
Commissioner Leesa Unger asked if the bathroom and splash pad construction could take place at the same time to potentially save money and limit the downtime for construction, with Commissioner Kyle Thompson adding there is also a federal law requiring a bathroom to be within 200 feet of a splash pad.
“I believe we need the upgrades, but if we have all that work going on, I just felt like maybe it would be cheaper to do it all at once,” Unger said.
Pickens said in an “ideal world, yes,” but the two projects would be under different contractors.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked how much the city would save if it were to go with a recirculating system as opposed to the flow-through system.
Pickens said the city would probably “save every bit of $20,000 a month” in water bills, but the city would need to maintain the chemicals and upkeep.
An update on a proposed budget amendment is anticipated to take place in the upcoming meetings later this month.
