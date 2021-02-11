The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) released an underwater inspection report for the piers of the Broadway Bridge this week, upping the price of its rehabilitation by $350,000.
Palmer Engineering, lead consultant for KYTC on the Broadway Bridge, said that rehabilitation cost estimates now range from $3.756 million to $4.254 million. Those estimates don’t include engineering, construction inspection and administrative costs.
A completely new pedestrian bridge on a new alignment would cost $2.025 million, according to Palmer Engineering’s feasibility study.
The bridge, currently closed to foot traffic, used to connect the western portion of downtown Frankfort to Taylor Avenue. Downtown access to the neighborhood of Buttimer Hill as well as Benson Creek — where a boat ramp, marina and restaurant are located — would be made possible if the bridge were functional.
The consulting company Stantec completed the underwater inspection in October 2020. Stantec recommended the bulk of repair work be done on piers 5 and 6, the two piers used exclusively by the Broadway Bridge.
“If this bridge is reopened to pedestrian traffic it is recommended that pier 5 would need substantial rehabilitation to repair missing and broken blocks,” the report read. “In addition, missing and cracked mortar would need to be cleaned and pointed. Pier 6 shows minor areas of masonry section loss and the pier should be repointed.”
Piers 4, 5 and 6 are all exposed to the Kentucky River. Pier 5, the most significantly damaged, stands in the middle of the river. Stantec recommended that if demolition of the bridge — which runs adjacent to the taller railroad bridge used by R.J. Corman Railroad Group — were to go forward, pier 5 should also be removed.
For a historic substructure repair, Stantec recommended that piers 5 and 6 receive "major" and "significant" repairs.
If the bridge were demolished, which KYTC previously offered to do on its own if no entity took ownership of it, pier 5’s removal would add a cost of $180,000. The initial demolition projection for the full superstructure was $600,000. Removal of the bridge deck was previously slated to cost $375,000.
Last year, KYTC offered that $600,000 in cash to any entity willing to assume responsibility for the bridge. A spokesperson for KYTC has yet to comment on whether the state would now offer $780,000.
The state said it will not move forward in offering the bridge to another entity or with demolition until it completes a full Section 106 historic property review, required by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966. The review entails consideration of the effects on historic properties due to a project.
It also includes a “consulting party” process, in which community members provide input on how a project might impact properties on, or eligible for listing on, the National Register of Historic Places.
The timeline for completion of the consulting party process is unclear. Two meetings have been held thus far, per former City Commissioner and historic preservation advocate Eric Whisman.
Frankfort's bridges recently received international acclaim from the website bridgehunterchronicles.com. Broadway Bridge was among the bridges receiving accolades.
