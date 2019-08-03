A face full of pie to save a life.
That was the mantra Saturday at Josephine Sculpture Park, 3355 Lawrenceburg Road, during the first-ever “Smash SMARD” festival. An outdoor movie, live local music, face painting, food and drink, a sculpture scavenger hunt and, of course, a pie smashing station were all to benefit research of SMARD1, Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress Type 1, an extremely rare and often fatal genetic disease.
Not far away as the first participant, sculpture park founder Melanie VanHouten, stepped up to catch a pie with her face, Cameron Howell looked on with his daughter Sadie and smiled. Each person to receive a pie to face is supposed to nominate three to five others to do the same, and Cameron Howell said he hopes the challenges goes viral.
"It's just crazy the way these things catch on," he said. "We've had some high profile athletes already do it. It's been wild."
Cameron Howell’s son, Brooks, was the man of honor for Saturday’s festivities.
The Howells learned of Brooks’ prognosis only weeks after bringing him home from the hospital. He stopped breathing one day at 4-weeks old, and Howell had to perform live-saving CPR on her son. After extensive testing, the Howells learned that Brooks had the rare genetic disease, SMARD, which virtually robs patients of all muscle functions while leaving the cognitive abilities unaffected and has no current treatment.
“It felt like a bad dream that you hope to escape when you wake up,” is how Jessica Mello Howell described learning of her infant son, Brooks’, diagnosis with the disease. “There is no escape.”
Instead of retreating, though, the Howells have been fighting the disease head-on.
Through social media groups linking SMARD-affected families, the Howells learned of Smash SMARD, a nonprofit raising money to fund promising genetic research to improve SMARD1 symptoms.
Josephine Sculpture Park regularly opens its doors for free to host events that benefit nonprofit organizations. The cause was particularly close since Brooks' aunt, Jeri Howell, is the program manager.
"That's the one thing we try to do as a nonprofit is to help other nonprofits," said VanHouten. "We can't write a big fat check, but this is something we can do for a worthy cause."
Cameron said it was the first community festival for "Smash SMARD" the organization has done. In other fundraising, though, the response has been encouraging.
"It's been unreal to think about the response," he said. "We've raised more than $700,000 in six months for research. We didn't expect that to happen as soon as it did. It's been amazing."
Cameron Howell said that Brooks is not the only child they hope will benefit from the efforts. The funds are going toward research and the publicity of the events are to raise awareness.
"The research is extremely promising," he said. "It's not just a shot in the dark. We're close to lifesaving developments."
Cameron Howell encouraged any business that wants to get involved to reach out to the Smash SMARD group.
“As parents, we want the very best life for our kids and we will continue to fight that,” Howell said.