J.D. Watson wasn’t well known, but he was well loved by his family and friends, and they wanted a way to remember him while helping people.
The result is the Pints for Pops blood drive, which is in its fifth year.
Run by the American Red Cross, this year’s event will be Friday, March 19, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Capital City Christian Church.
“He was very introverted, had a very silent strength,” said Teresa Lewis, Watson’s daughter. “My family has talked about how much he would hate having his picture splashed everywhere. He would never do anything to draw attention to himself.”
Watson was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2014 and after treatment was eventually declared cancer-free, but his cancer returned in 2016 and metastasized in his lungs.
Treatment was difficult because of his blood numbers, and he started receiving blood platelets every three to five days, "then it was every other day, and then it was every day,” Lewis said.
“We had another Thanksgiving and another Christmas with him. We knew those would be our last holidays. It was bittersweet.”
Watson, who elected for hospice care, died New Year’s Day 2017, three months before his 75th birthday.
The experience gave Lewis a new appreciation for giving blood.
“Like most, I thought it was for other people,” she said. “Someone needs to do that, but not me.”
Twelve days after her father’s passing, Lewis donated blood during a drive at a state office building.
“I asked if I could donate in memory of somebody,” she said. “They said they didn’t do that anymore, but I could hold a memorial blood drive.”
That’s what the family did, with the first one on Watson’s birthday, March 21, in 2017.
“We wanted to do it,” Lewis said of her family. “Maybe it would give someone another holiday with their family, and organizing it gave us something else to focus on.”
In a questionnaire from the Red Cross before the first Pints for Pops blood drive, Lewis was asked why supporting the drive was important to her.
“Those blood products/donations kept him alive for three precious months, and our family had a wonderful Thanksgiving and a last Christmas with him,” she wrote. “I want to do whatever I can to make sure other families are able to make as many memories as possible with their loved ones in the same way.”
Watson worked at IBM in Lexington and after retiring from IBM worked for Noel Clayton. His wife, Ann, was a longtime secretary at Evergreen Baptist Church. Watson’s grandchildren called him Pops, and one of Lewis’ daughters came up with the name for the blood drive.
Lewis is a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church, and the Pints for Pops blood drive took place at the church’s CROSS Center in 2017 and 2019. The event was canceled the morning of the drive in 2018 when 8 inches of snow fell the night before.
With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last March, the CROSS Center was closed. Jon Sutphin, the executive minister at Capital City Christian Church and a friend of Lewis’, offered the church for last year’s drive.
“It’s more centrally located, right off the highway, and it was easier for the team to off-board all the equipment,” Lewis said, “so that’s what we’re going to do again.”
Last year’s drive was the most successful to date, with 114 pints donated.
Lewis said appointments for this year’s blood drive are lagging.
“We have 125 slots, and 84 are filled,” she said.
Lewis has heard several reasons why more slots aren’t filled: Some people don’t want to get out until they’re fully vaccinated for COVID, some she’s spoken to have said they won’t attend because facemasks are required and to contact them next year; and past donors who are state workers and live out of town are now working from home and won’t be in Frankfort.
In information Lewis received from the Red Cross, 1,294 blood drives have been canceled across the state in the past year. Nationwide, the number of canceled drives in the same time period is 16,702.
Those interested in giving blood at the Pints for Pops drive can go to redcrossblood.org, look for the “Find a Blood Drive” link in the upper right hand corner and type in 40601. There are three blood drives in town on March 19, but you can scroll down and select Pints for Pops.
