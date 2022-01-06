Pizza Inn will host a fundraiser to collect donations for seven families affected by last month's tornadoes in Western Kentucky.

The event is planned Friday through Sunday at the local restaurant located at 100 Brighton Park Boulevard.

Pizza Inn logo.jpg

A portion of sales will be allocated directly to the seven families. In addition, cash donations will be accepted via a donation box in each restaurant. Donations for the families and first responders will also be accepted through online ordering. 

“Our team has been feeding first responders and providing meals through local churches for the last several weeks,” said Larry Rust, Pizza Inn franchise owner in Paducah. “We are donating sales from our busiest days to help families who need our assistance and are providing an easy way for people to make donations.”

For more information, visit www.pizzainn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription