The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a text amendment to the City of Frankfort Zoning Ordinance regarding the proximity of a daycare to a registered sex offender's residence. 

Jordan Miller, a senior planner with the city of Frankfort, explained to the commissioners that the amendment would delete a sentence from the ordinance that puts restrictions a daycare center from opening within a 1,000 feet of a registered sex offender.

