The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously agreed to enter into a contract with a firm for the update of its comprehensive plan on Thursday.

McBride Dale Clarion, the sole bidder for the planned significant update to the area’s highly important document for determining future land use and development, was chosen to complete the update pending final budgetary approval by the Frankfort City Commission and the Franklin County Fiscal Court.

The State Journal did not receive a copy of the contract by press time. 

Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley presented on the contract negotiations at Thursday’s meeting, as he was part of a group including Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt and planning commission chair Sherron Jackson that negotiated with the firm. 

Jackson noted that both Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells have supported the negotiations.

The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee approved McBride Dale Clarion’s proposal in a narrow 4-3 vote, with "no" voters initially expressing pause at the fact that the Cincinnati-based firm was the only company that submitted a proposal. 

In its proposal, McBride Dale Clarion highlighted both its services and its history of working for Frankfort and Franklin County. Its proposed partners, Human Nature and Strand Associates, have also worked with the city on the Second Street TIGER Grant project. McBride Dale Clarion was the last firm to significantly update the comprehensive plan.

Though an update to the community’s comprehensive plan is required every five years by state law, the last significant update has not been made since 2002.

Cockley said that the proposed timeline for completing the update to the comprehensive plan would be 15 months from the start date, though that is subject to change.

“The proposed calendar and schedule is just that — it’s proposed and it’s a guideline,” Cockley said. “We want this to take as long as it needs to take. That’s the goal.”

He added that the group negotiating with McBride Dale Clarion has pushed for further public engagement in the formation of the comprehensive plan, especially among groups that may not be regulars at city hall.

“In all of our discussions with the consultant, we’ve pushed that a significant part is public engagement… to make sure we reach all portions of Franklin County and the city, as well as some of those populations that are less inclined to come down here to a meeting in council chambers and share their feelings,” Cockley said. “If we get to a point this winter, and we're trying to aggressively get through input, and we're not getting the results we want, then we can be flexible.”

Read McBride Dale Clarion’s proposal online at state-journal.com.

Download PDF McBride Dale Clarion proposal

