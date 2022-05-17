The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission approved a development plan that will allow for the construction of a 93-unit townhouse development on the 14.92-acre lot on Copperleaf Boulevard near Hearn Elementary School.
Approval for the plan, which was passed with a 6-3 vote at Thursday's meeting, came with a handful of conditions.
The first several came from the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Department. Due to the site’s proximity to drainage and utility easements, the developer Haddix Construction LLC, will allow the county to adjust the locations of the structures as more detailed building plans are filed. The developer will not be permitted to build any structures in the drainage easements or the rights of way without permission from the county.
The last condition laid out by the planning and zoning department was that a pre-existing retention basin on the lot be brought up to current county standards. The basin, which was built for a similar project in 2012, is located on the north side of the property and it drains into Slickway Branch, a stream off of South Elkhorn Creek. Despite the construction of the basin, the former developer never moved forward with the project.
The rest of the stipulations were set forth by the commission and will require that the townhouses restrict parking to one side of the main streets to better accommodate traffic and the commission also requires that Haddix build the 5-foot wide sidewalks to meet the minimums set by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The last condition set by the board called for Haddix to prepare a comprehensive drainage analysis that looks at the project’s impact on the surrounding watershed.
While making the motion to approve the plan, Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner Paul Looney laid his reasons for wanting a comprehensive analysis to help county officials set goals for how much water retention basins in the area should hold.
“Given the issues with drainage in this watershed, in the Slickway Branch Watershed, the developer will prepare a comprehensive watershed drainage analysis that looks not just at the site, but at the overall watershed,” Looney said. “That will be used by staff to determine, 25% will be the target, but ultimately that watershed analysis will be used to help inform staff on what the ultimate percentage should be.”
Of the nine commissioners present at the meeting, Keith Lee, Tim Luscher and Darrell Sanderson voted against the approval.
The condition requiring a watershed analysis put an undue burden on the developer, Lee said while explaining his vote.
“Having a full watershed analysis as one of the conditions, you can go as far as you want to,” Lee stated. “What is the scope on that? Do you have to get an environmental engineer? Do you have to get a hydraulic engineer?”
After approving the conditional plan the commission continued to discuss the study and whether it was a reasonable requirement.
Looney said that what he had proposed was not the huge undertaking that his fellow board members perceived it to be.
“When you look at it in the broader perspective, you can really see the full impact on the watershed as far as time of concentration, peak flow and other things that are not necessarily recognized when you look at the site in isolation,” Looney said. “This isn’t going to be $100,000 to do this. I have had staff do this for me on other issues with this branch. We are not talking about weeks and weeks of work to do this kind of analysis.”
After conferring with the Franklin County Planning and Building Codes Director Robert Hewitt, the commission decided that information from a 2018 watershed analysis that included South Elkhorn Creek could be used to satisfy the requirement stipulated in the commission’s approval.
Before laying the matter to the rest, the commission voted unanimously to modify its approval condition to limit the watershed analysis to the report put out by county staff in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.