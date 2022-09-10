The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission approved a request for a conditional use permit for the Eastwood Shopping Center on Thursday night.
The permit allows for the shopping center located on Versailles Road to go from a planned commercial district zone (PC) to a highway commercial district (HC). In doing so, the roll-up metal door manufacturer SteelBlue can move its operation into the building that was last occupied by Sears more than 15 years ago.
BlueSteel will use the building as both a showroom and as a facility in which to assemble the roll-up doors before sending them to customers.
Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Erick Cockley recommended that the commission approve the zone change.
"One of the conditions is that everything has to happen within the fully enclosed building," Cockley told the commission.
SteelBlue CEO Rich Saginaw was present at the meeting. He told the commission that his company, which has been operating out of its facility on Franklin Avenue since early this year, was in need of more room to work.
"I can attest that we are in a very small space," Saginaw said. "We have hired 65 employees in that building and we are blowing at the seems right now. So this is good for our business and this is why we have our eyes on a much larger space."
During the presentation, Saginaw fielded questions about noise and traffic that might come from such a facility.
He said that the loudest equipment that would be run out of the facility would be a nail gun and a hydraulic metal sheet folder that one would have to be standing in close proximity to hear.
"The traffic and the loading and unloading of materials would be very akin to what was once there when it was the Sears building," Saginaw said.
In terms of traffic, Saginaw anticipates that there would be one or two trucks coming into the facility every day and between three to four flatbed or box trucks leaving the facility everyday. He also noted that all shipping activities would be between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The planning commission voted unanimously to approve the applicant's request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.