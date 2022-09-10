The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission approved a request for a conditional use permit for the Eastwood Shopping Center on Thursday night.

The permit allows for the shopping center located on Versailles Road to go from a planned commercial district zone (PC) to a highway commercial district (HC). In doing so, the roll-up metal door manufacturer SteelBlue can move its operation into the building that was last occupied by Sears more than 15 years ago. 

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 3.12.52 AM.png

