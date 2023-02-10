After a brief public hearing on Thursday night, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously approved a zone change for a 3.75-acre plot of land on Wilkinson Boulevard. 

The vacant lot in question, 954 Wilkinson Blvd., sits on the banks of the Kentucky River between Jim's Seafood and Johnson's Body Shop and is currently zoned as a high density multifamily district (RH).

Screen Shot 2023-02-10 at 10.40.15 AM.png

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted to approve a zone change for 954 Wilkinson Blvd., from high density multifamily to general industrial. (Franklin County PVA)

