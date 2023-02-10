After a brief public hearing on Thursday night, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission unanimously approved a zone change for a 3.75-acre plot of land on Wilkinson Boulevard.
The vacant lot in question, 954 Wilkinson Blvd., sits on the banks of the Kentucky River between Jim's Seafood and Johnson's Body Shop and is currently zoned as a high density multifamily district (RH).
The applicants, Chris Phebus and Nathan Brown, both of Lexington, want to change the zone to general industrial district (IG) so that they can build a small distillery and tasting room.
"Frankfort is Kentucky distilled, which is kind of your all's motto," Phebus said when stating his case to the commission. "There is a critical mass of distilleries and bourbon and things like that. The location just seems ideal overlooking the Kentucky River with the iconic Buffalo Trace right down the street."
The plan that was submitted to the board shows a 5,000-square-foot building. Phebus said that the distillery will start out small with the tasting room and stills in the same space, with a view of the river. He also noted a possibility to grow in the future by adding barrel storage.
Eric Cockley, director of planning and community development, gave the zone change his full approval prior to the vote and now it needs to be approved by the city commission.
The parcel's zoning designation was last changed from low-density multi-family housing district (RL) to RH in early 2021. 954 Wilkinson LLC, the company that owns the property according to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, had plans to build a townhome and apartment complex called Distillery Ridge Apartments and Townhomes.
