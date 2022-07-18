During its Thursday meeting, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted unanimously to direct the city and county to jointly draft a text amendment to move the storage of the agricultural product distilled spirits into a conditional use category, leaving all other agricultural product storages as they are currently permitted.

During the new business section of the meeting, member Tim Luscher made a motion for the city to prepare a text amendment. 

