During its Thursday meeting, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission voted unanimously to direct the city and county to jointly draft a text amendment to move the storage of the agricultural product distilled spirits into a conditional use category, leaving all other agricultural product storages as they are currently permitted.
During the new business section of the meeting, member Tim Luscher made a motion for the city to prepare a text amendment.
When asked by fellow member Brent Sweger as to what the purpose of the text amendment would be, Luscher responded that the planning commission lacked control over any part of the storage of spirits.
"The purpose of this is simple," Luscher replied. "The storage of distilled spirits is permitted and we have no oversight. So with conditional use, it moves it into a conditional category which allows us to do development planning, have any oversight conditions that we want to put on it. Based on some legal clarifications, I believe that that is necessary."
Following Luscher's explanation, Frankfort's Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley stepped up to answer questions regarding the proposal.
Cockley said that what Luscher was proposing was based on his interpretation that a craft distillery could set up a warehouse in a city Agricultural Zone (AG) due to the fact that there is not a rule restricting such as facility.
"We do not have a distillery warehouse use as a permitted use specifically in the AG zone," Cockley explained. "This is an interpretation he is making, and then requesting based on that interpretation that we prepare a text amendment that we provide conditions for them. Then based on that interpretation, they would have no conditions and it would already be a permitted use."
Cockley noted that there was almost no land marked as AG within the city and that he preferred that the planning commission vote to make the interpretation that they believe that craft distilleries are a permitted use before the city prepared a text amendment.
Franklin County Planning and Building Codes Director Robert Hewitt then addressed the commission. Citing that the planning commission has historically worked to keep the county and city in sync on regulations on important matters such as cell towers, flood plain management and land use tables, Hewitt then requested that Franklin County be included in the motion for the text amendment.
The commission then voted unanimously in favor of having the city and county prepare the text amendments so that they could be brought up for public hearing at the August meeting.
Shortly before the vote, Hewitt pointed out that there was already a request for a text amendment before the Zoning Adjustment Committee, which is a a subcommittee of the planning commission. He was referring to the text amendment that Buffalo Trace Distillery presented to the committee in May, requesting that bourbon warehouses be allowed to be built in AG zones throughout the county.
Hewitt said that in order for the county to work on the text amendment proposed by Luscher, that the applicant would need to withdraw that request. It just so happened that the attorney representing Buffalo Trace in the matter, Charlie Jones, was at the planning commission meeting for a separate matter. Jones told the court that he would withdraw the request accordingly.
There are some that feel that the proposal for the creation of a text amendment is a surreptitious way for the bourbon industry to get warehouses built in agricultural zones throughout the the county.
Chris Schimmoeller, a resident of the the Peaks Mill area of Franklin County, said that the commission's decision to put the matter on the August agenda is circumventing what the public wants.
"The public has made its opinion clear that we don't want to live with industrial warehouses in a very special area of the county," she said in a phone interview with The State Journal. "Yet every time we turn around, the rules are being bent and changed to accommodate this industry. It is not fair to the public and it disrespects us."
The joint text amendment will be on the agenda for the next planning commission meeting which is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. at Frankfort City Hall.
