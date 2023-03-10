The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission held a public hearing Thursday night to consider the merit of a zone change request for a 4.9-acre plot of land located at 209 Devils Hollow Road. 

The property's owner, John T. Fint Jr., is seeking to change the zone from Rural Residential B (RB) to Commercial District (IC) so that he can use the land to open an outdoor storage facility for campers, recreational vehicles, trailers and boats.

Screen Shot 2023-03-10 at 9.29.33 AM.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription