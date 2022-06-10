The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission got right down to business at its monthly meeting on Thursday night, as six of the nine appointed members voted to deny land developer Ron Tierney’s request for a zone map amendment on an 85-acre lot on Duncan Road.
The amendment called for a change to the property’s designation from Agriculture District (AG) to Industrial General District (IG). The switch would have allowed Tierney’s company, Tierney Storage LLC, to fully develop the property that was once the site of the historic Blanton-Crutcher Farm.
The commission had tabled the matter after a three-hour public hearing in May that saw spirited testimony both for and against rezoning.
No additional public comments were heard at the Thursday meeting. Instead, the commission went over a list of 12 findings of fact in the case. Six of those were used as reasoning to deny the amendment.
Commission member Brent Sweger proposed four findings of fact that highlighted several issues with changing the zoning to IG.
“Industrial general zoning allows land use such as heavy manufacturing that are not compatible with the future land use map designation, ‘employment center,'” Sweger told his fellow commission members in one of the statements.
Commission member Paul Looney also presented facts, one of which being that a zone change was not in keeping with the Frankfort/Franklin County Comprehensive Plan issued in 2016.
“The proposed zone change request does not comply with goal six of the comprehensive plan,” Looney’s fact read. “Which is to promote the stability, preservation and vitality of existing residential neighborhoods.”
The other facts used in the commission's decision include:
- The land is not designated as industrial in the comprehensive plan.
- Agricultural Zoning is not inappropriate given the property's historic lineage as a farm.
- Nothing has significantly changed that was not already anticipated since the adoption of the 2016 comp plan.
- The current comprehensive plan's primary goal is to preserve existing farms and rural lands outside of urban areas.
The members who voted to approve the amendment were Chairman Russell Wright, Sherron Jackson and Keith Lee.
This is another setback for Tierney who has owned the acreage since 2019. The planning commission approved Tierney’s original request for a zone amendment in February 2020. However, the Franklin County Fiscal Court went on to deny it the following July.
Tierney and his attorney, John Rompf, were present at Thursday's meeting. Rompf told The State Journal that he and his client were going to consider their next course of action after reviewing the written findings.
Susan Goddard, who owns a farm that borders the Tierney property, as well as local environmentalist Chris Schimmoeller were also on hand.
Goddard and Schimmoeller have been at the heart of the movement to keep Tierney from developing the land since it was purchased.
“I am relieved, overjoyed and I’m tired,” Goddard said after the commission voted. “We have been fighting this since 2019.”
Goddard and Schimmoeller have gone on record several times accusing Tierney of knocking down trees and structures on the land without permit or regard for environmental hazards that have caused property damage and health problems in the surrounding area.
“Property owners should not be able to hide under the veil of agricultural zoning to do industrial activities or any other activities that don’t fit under agricultural,” Schimmoeller said. “That is what this applicant did. Flouting our local laws and ordinances again and again and again to the disruption of neighbors and damage to the environment and danger to public safety.”
The matter will go to the fiscal court next, which will also vote to approve or deny the proposed zone amendment. The date of that vote is to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.