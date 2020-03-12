The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission found that the Frankfort Plant Board’s resubmitted Tanglewood reservoir plan follows the comprehensive plan.
Now, the reservoir plan will go before the Frankfort City Commission for final approval.
FPB submitted the revised plan to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning and Community Development Department last month.
Available for review at fpb.cc, the new plan calls for a single 6.5-million-gallon tank that is 9.4 feet lower and less visible than a previous 7-million-gallon design submitted in August 2018. The current reservoir holding the city's water supply is made of two 135-year-old, 4.6-million-gallon tanks.
During Thursday night’s planning commission meeting, Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley said staff found the new reservoir plan in conformity with the comprehensive plan.
The State Journal contacted Cockley after the meeting, but he declined to issue any further comment.
The 2018 proposed reservoir plan was halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan in 2018, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The Frankfort City Commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
On Thursday, TNA President Nathan Van Sickel said the association voted overwhelmingly to approve FPB’s new reservoir plan on March 3. The group’s only request was that when complete construction plans become available, the planning commission review those plans to address concerns about demolition and draining the tanks during construction.
“I encourage you tonight to approve this plan as it was presented to you,” Van Sickel said.
According to the new reservoir plan, “FPB has incorporated specific requests made by the TNA into the project now before this planning commission. These include relocation of satellite dishes, replacement of a repurposed elevated water tower that serves as a radio and telecommunications tower and the creation of an earthen beam and retaining wall to better cover the exposed side of the new tank.”
The earthen beam will cover 80% of the sidewall, leaving 6.5 feet of the wall exposed, which the plan says is consistent with the existing structure.
In addition, $250,000 has been allocated for landscaping at the site.
The new plan says at the request of TNA, the plant board will preserve the existing greenspace behind the reservoir and will not remove the current fencing.
Charlie Jones, a Frankfort attorney hired to represent the municipal utility board on the matter, said the FPB has been working with and meeting with TNA over several months to find a compromise. He believes if these plans are approved, all current litigation will be dismissed.
"The reservoir is the key to our community's water distribution system," FPB Communications Director Cathy Lindsey said. "Because it is critical, we look forward to the day we can put this replacement project in motion."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.