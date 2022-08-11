Local residents packed City Hall to voice their concerns about a proposed text amendment that, if passed, would put bourbon barrel warehouses under conditional use in agricultural zones (AG) in the county and the city during the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday night.

The matter was brought up under "new business" at the commission's July 14 meeting. During that meeting Commissioner Tim Luscher, who proposed the text amendment, said that the move would give the planning commission oversight in zoning matters.

sign .jpg

A woman holds up a sign stating her opposition to the construction of bourbon warehouses in AG zones. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
hewitt cockley strobo.jpg

Franklin County planner Robert Hewitt, left, Eric Cockley a planner with Frankfort discuss the proposed text amendment with Louisville-based attorney Randy Strobo. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
plan commish.jpg

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission during Thursday night's public hearing (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

