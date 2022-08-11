Local residents packed City Hall to voice their concerns about a proposed text amendment that, if passed, would put bourbon barrel warehouses under conditional use in agricultural zones (AG) in the county and the city during the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday night.
The matter was brought up under "new business" at the commission's July 14 meeting. During that meeting Commissioner Tim Luscher, who proposed the text amendment, said that the move would give the planning commission oversight in zoning matters.
The board voted at the end of that meeting to direct the city and county to jointly draft a text amendment to move the storage of the agricultural product distilled spirits into a conditional use category, leaving all other agricultural product storages as they are currently permitted.
Since that meeting environmental groups like Protect Peaks Mill and Envision Frankfort have spoken out against the measure saying it will allow Buffalo Trace Distillery to build bourbon warehouses in the Peaks Mill area in northern Franklin County as well as any other AG zone in the city and county.
During Thursday night's meeting Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley and Franklin County Planning and Building Codes Director Robert Hewitt presented the text amendment they had been asked to produce.
Before beginning, Hewitt went over what the commission had instructed them to do in regards to the text amendment. He also provided them with some supplemental documents which included zoning ordinances and a letter from Keith Rogers, chief of staff for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.
"This letter is dated May 24, 2022, [and] addressed to this commission," Hewitt began. "I will quote one sentence in paragraph number three. 'Kentucky bourbon is clearly an agricultural product and through our Kentucky Proud program, we acknowledge that.'"
The two directors then went through the proposal citing construction standards that a distillery would have to adhere to if it applied for a permit under the text amendment. They also went over warehouse regulations that other municipalities around the commonwealth had used, including maximum height, warehouse density within certain property sizes, fire mitigation and access to city and county roads.
"Those standards would have to be met for conditional uses," Cockley told the commission. "As Robert [Hewitt] mentioned, the commission would also be able to, depending on the site specific concerns of any proposal set other appropriate conditions as they see fit."
Commissioner Sherron Jackson took issue with the letter defining bourbon as an agricultural product.
"I raise a question about the chief of staff's interpretation," Jackson noted. "That is a marketing document and position for the Department of Agriculture. It is not founded in any definition that I have seen passed by the Congress of the United States of America or the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. That is just what he's written."
Hewitt responded that Rogers' letter was supported by Kentucky Revised Statutes Chapter 246.01 and 260.016 and went on to say that it came down from a state official and that his staff was warranted in using it in the text amendment.
After the planning commission wrapped up their questions, the floor was turned over to the public for comment.
Two attorneys addressed the commission in opposition to the text amendment. One was Louisville-based environmental lawyer Randy Strobo of Strobo Barkley PLLC. He was hired by some members of the Peaks Mill area. This was the second time he appeared before the commission since the meeting on May 12.
Strobo made several points on why the text amendment should not pass, most of them questioning whether such a decision was within the commission's purview.
"I did mention this the last time I was before you in May. If this amendment goes through I argue that it is an unlawful delegation of authority," he said. "By allowing an industrial use, which is what your comprehensive plan describes this as, in an agricultural or rural residential area through a conditional use permit, rather than a zone change. You are taking away the fiscal court's and city commission's ability to approve a zone map amendment and land use changes, in contravention of state statutes and your own [comprehensive] use plan."
The other attorney to speak in opposition was Peaks Mill resident Martha Gray. She said that the proposed ordinance muddied the legal waters.
"You only have the power to do whatever it is you are going to do because a chapter in the Kentucky Revised Statutes somehow gives you that authority," She said. "There are 645 chapters in the Kentucky Revised Statutes, with some of them having subchapters. They all apply to different subject matter. There is one that just applies to circuit court. There is one that applies to cities and counties and how things get done in cities and counties. You can't pull the authority out of one statute that has nothing to do with land use and say that you have authority to do it because some other section of the KRS says so."
One of the people speaking in favor of the text amendment was downtown resident and Kentucky Capital Development Board Member Richard Rosen.
"I am concerned about our downtown area and it's vitality," he told the commission. "It is totally dependent on tourism and I feel that Buffalo Trace is the life blood of tourism in downtown Frankfort. As you work through this process and discuss this issue, I ask that you keep in mind that Buffalo Trace is a business and they are trying to work through the process of getting bourbon warehouses sited in Franklin County preferably. If they can't they will go someplace else."
In all, 20 people spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, 14 spoke against the amendment. They cited health concerns over whiskey fungus as well as environmental and logistical hazards that would be brought by construction and operation of the warehouses in rural parts of the county.
The meeting ended with the commission disagreeing on the next move. A motion was made to table the issue until the next meeting so that a summary could be completed and commission members could review the matter in the meantime.
The motion passed with Paul Looney and Brent Sweger being the only two out of the nine total commissioners to vote against tabling the matter.
"I am deeply troubled by the process that this entire thing has gone through," Looney said. "I don't believe we have given it the right process to fully vet out questions. I'm not convinced where we are headed now is going to give us the opportunity at the next meeting to bring things back in that we can then introduce."
The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at City Hall.
I was at this meeting. “Planning directors “Hewitt and Cockley were waving around a sheet of paper , for Buffalo Trace’s owner , Mr Goldring, that someone had signed from the Ky Department of Agriculture, saying Bourbon was an “agriculture product” - as if it were one of the Ten Commandments ! I didn’t know that bourbon had food value ? Does anyone? Is it full of vitamins and minerals like other agriculture products that are for livestock and human consumption? No ,it’s poisonous . Pour it on the ground and it killed vegetation. Even Tobacco ,an organic compound , if it’s scattered on the ground, it acts as a fertilizer! It is a fertilizer , full of nitrogen, phosphate, potash and other micro nutrients that promote plant growth . Digested food is a fertilizer and could be considered an agriculture product, before grain alcohol. Alcohol is a chemical that’s volatile and flammable. Hewitt and Cockley want to change the vocabulary on our P&Z laws in the county so these Whiskey houses can be put up along side Elkhorn creek or any where there’s a farm threatening our environment, for Buffalo Trace and it’s owner that worth over $4 BILLION Dollars . I’m afraid that’s what these two “ Planning Directors “ are seeing is $$$$$$ signs - not listening to our community .that doesn’t want our creeks and country side destroyed. I’ve noticed over the years that greed will make people say all kinds of fallacious statements. It appears to be the greediest that are affected like this . Not all people speak fallaciously. . Many speak with honesty . Speaking about honesty , I’d like to thank Commissioner’s Sherron Jackson for his honesty, last night at this meeting. I’m glad he’s representing the people of Franklin Co.
I watched last night's long meeting and found many of the comments very interesting. For example, if Frankfort and Franklin County insist that bourbon is simply a "farm product" just like fruits, vegetables and grains, then bourbon should be available and sold without a permit at the Farmers Market or at roadside stands and both local governments may as well disband their liquor license protocols since someone is trying to hoodwink the local governments into believing that bourbon is nothing more than a farm product. Doesn't seem like you can have it both ways, folks.
Very interesting stuff happening in these planning meetings. More people should be involved lest one day you find a giant 70+ foot tall warehouse full of combustible alcoholic "farm products" on the property beside your home spewing off-gassed ethanol all over you.
Mr. Hewitt becomes very unpleasant when questioned.
