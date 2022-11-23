The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will be taking another look at a recently approved text amendment that would allow bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones after one of the commission members made a formal motion to reconsider.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 2.11.57 PM.png

The text amendment, which was approved during the commission's November meeting, is predicated on the assertion that bourbon is an agricultural product in the same vein as produce or livestock. Given that barns and silos are allowed to be built in agricultural zones, so too should bourbon barrel warehouses. 

