The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will be taking another look at a recently approved text amendment that would allow bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones after one of the commission members made a formal motion to reconsider.
The text amendment, which was approved during the commission's November meeting, is predicated on the assertion that bourbon is an agricultural product in the same vein as produce or livestock. Given that barns and silos are allowed to be built in agricultural zones, so too should bourbon barrel warehouses.
The motion came to light during Tuesday night's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting after 4th District Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked County Attorney Rick Sparks to form a professional legal opinion on whether or not bourbon did or did not constitute an agricultural product.
When he asked the question, Tracy and several other board members seemed unaware that the motion had been made.
"I don't need it today," Tracy said after making the request. "This way it gives you some time. The text amendment is coming to us, we know it, so I just wanted to go ahead and get you started working on it."
Right after Sparks told the magistrates that he would look into the question, Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt spoke up and informed the court of the latest planning commission moves.
"There has been a proper motion for a reconsideration by an affirmative member of the planning commission for this public hearing to be brought back before the planning commission," Hewitt stated. "I would request that before you ask the county attorney to prepare this research, to allow the public hearing to continue on and let them make a final recommendation. Then I would suggest that you make that request of the county attorney."
Hewitt told the court that per planning commission regulation a member who voted for forwarding the matter to the city commission and fiscal court can write a written request to the commission chairman and legal counsel for reconsideration. Due to the fact that the text amendment originated with the planning commission, neither the fiscal court or city commission can put the matter in their respective agendas until the planning commission makes its recommendation.
Hewitt also noted that barring a special called meeting, the planning commission will not be able to take up the matter until its next regular meeting on Jan. 17.
Neither Commission Chair Russell Wright and the commission's legal counsel, Ed Logan, responded to The State Journal's request for comment on the matter.
