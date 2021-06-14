The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission took the next step toward finalizing its contract with a firm to update Frankfort and Franklin County’s Comprehensive Plan, an important document for determining future land use and development.

After the Comprehensive Plan Update Committee voted to recommend the Cincinnati-based firm McBride Dale Clarion to the Planning Commission, the commission on Thursday unanimously accepted the firm’s submission and moved to enter into negotiations regarding the scope of services and price.

In its proposal, McBride Dale Clarion highlights both its services and its history of working for Frankfort and Franklin County. Its proposed partners, Human Nature and Strand Associates, have also worked with the city on the Second Street TIGER Grant project. McBride Dale Clarion was the last firm to significantly update the comprehensive plan, in 2002.

In its proposal, the firm outlined a 14-month potential timeline for fully updating the comprehensive plan.

Frankfort Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley said it’s likely that the planning commission will have to vote to re-adopt the current comprehensive plan next month on a temporary basis to comply with state law.

Download PDF McBride Dale Clarion proposal

