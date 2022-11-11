After months of back-and-forth on whether or not Frankfort and Franklin County should make a text amendment that allows bourbon barrel warehouses in agricultural zones (AG) under conditional use, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has made a decision.
During Thursday night's meeting, Commissioner Tim Luscher made a motion to approve the text amendment and send it on to the city commission and fiscal court respectively.
The text amendment is predicated on the assertion that bourbon is an agricultural product in the same vein as produce or livestock. Given that barns and silos are allowed to be built in agricultural zones, so too should bourbon barrel warehouses.
"As the planning and zoning guidelines are currently written, we have no oversight as the planning and zoning committee," Luscher stated while making his motion. "This text amendment would give us control over the construction of any additional bourbon barrel warehouses in Frankfort or Franklin County."
Before the commission could vote on the commission, three of the members proffered a total of five conditions to the text amendment as it was written.
- Commissioner Darrell Sanderson added two of them:
- Any distillery that builds warehouses in an AG zone is responsible for cleaning whiskey fungus off all neighboring properties, public or private, within a 15-mile radius every three years.
- Any and all warehouses built to store liquor, be equipped with a thermal oxidizer which is designed to limit the amount of whiskey fungus released into the air.
- Paul Looney added one that requires anyone applying for the conditional use permit to meet the same standards as someone applying for a zone change. Meaning they would have to conduct traffic impact and environmental studies before being considered for approval.
- Sherron Jackson added that the use of the warehouses should not be considered as altering the agricultural or residential character of its particular area and cannot be used as justification for a zone map amendment at a later time.
- Brent Sweger added that the bourbon warehouses built in agricultural zones will be no taller than 40 feet.
The text amendment was passed with the five conditions by an 8-3 vote. The commissioners who voted against it included Sweger, Sanderson and Patti Cross.
Those in favor were Jackson, Looney, Luscher, David Boggs, Keith Lee, Bill May, Charles Stewart and commission chair Russell Wright.
Before casting his vote Sweger noted that he took issue with how the amendment came up for a vote.
"This is a measure that was put forth by industry, and I understand why they did that, because they have a business they want to advance," Sweger told his colleagues. "The way you make good legislative decisions is that you have discussions and debate, not in a setting like this. What is about to be recommended for approval to the fiscal court and city commission was put together in the wrong way and I hope both those bodies take a different approach rather than adopting as its been outlined here."
The industry Sweger was referring to was Buffalo Trace Distillery which over the past few years has been trying to get approval to build warehouses in the Peaks Mill in the northern part of the county.
When asked for comment on the approval, Buffalo Trace Public Relations Manager Amy Preske responded via email.
"We are grateful the Commission last night passed this text amendment to the Franklin County Fiscal Court and the City of Frankfort," she wrote. "We look forward to working with those bodies to arrive at final language that ensures both a vibrant business-friendly local environment and preservation of our proud rural heritage. Approval of a thoughtful, practical text amendment is critical to the growth of Buffalo Trace Distillery here in our hometown."
The approved text amendment has been fraught with questions in regards to proper procedure.
Luscher introduced the measure during the new business section of the July meeting. Opponents of the measure were quick to point out that the text amendment had not been listed on the meeting agenda prior to the meeting, nor had the public been properly noticed.
At the September meeting the commission voted to table the the matter until after Frankfort and Franklin County had completed the overhaul of its comprehensive plan. Later in that same meeting it was pointed out that the plan was not scheduled to be completed until summer 2023, meaning the text amendment would not be voted on for 12 to 18 months.
The commissioners who voted for it said if they had been aware of the long timeline they would not have been in favor of tabling the text amendment. They brought up the possibility of removing it from the table that same night, but they were advised against it by the commission's attorney, Ed Logan.
Though it was not on the agenda prior to the meeting, a written request was made by an unnamed member of the commission to reconsider the matter in October. The commission voted 6-5 to take the matter off the table.
That move was met with consternation by people opposing the warehouses. They pointed out the commission's lack of transparency to the public throughout the ordeal.
Prior to the vote and his motion for amendments on Thursday, Looney noted that the way in which the text amendment was taken back up went against Robert's Rules of Order. Robert's Rules is a parliamentary procedure manual that the commission must follow according to its bylaws.
"I believe this entire proceeding is out of order," he said after making a point of order. "We got to this as a place, apparently, from a commissioner asking to reconsider. Looking at this evidence, first of all his email makes no mention of a reconsideration. Second and more importantly, Robert's Rules does not allow for that a day after."
Looney then read directly from a copy of Robert's Rules.
"If a vote is not reconsidered on the day it was taken and no meeting was held the next day, then it cannot be reconsidered."
Logan said the section of the rules he was working from states that the matter on the table was not a reconsideration.
"First of all, this matter is on the table," Logan responded. "It doesn't require reconsideration to take it from the table. A separate motion can be made to do that."
After the vote at Thursday's meeting, Chris Schimmoeller, Peaks Mill resident and president of Envision Franklin County, said that the vote should never have taken place.
"My first and foremost concern is that they had no business talking about it in the first place because it wasn't a valid motion to put it back on the table," she said in an interview with The State Journal. "They can't do a motion to reconsider without being in quorum and being in a meeting."
Regardless of whether or not procedure was properly handled, the approved text amendment along with its conditions will move to the city and county respectively for consideration sometime next year.
