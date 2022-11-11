After months of back-and-forth on whether or not Frankfort and Franklin County should make a text amendment that allows bourbon barrel warehouses in agricultural zones (AG) under conditional use, the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission has made a decision.

During Thursday night's meeting, Commissioner Tim Luscher made a motion to approve the text amendment and send it on to the city commission and fiscal court respectively.

DSC_9394.JPG

During Thursday night's Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting Frankfort native Holly Webb holds up a sign in opposition of a text amendment that could allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

