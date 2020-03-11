The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission will consider the Frankfort Plant Board’s plans for a new Tanglewood reservoir on Thursday.
FPB submitted the revised plans to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning and Community Development Department last month.
Available at fpb.cc, the new plan calls for a single 6.5-million-gallon tank, which is 9.4 feet lower and less visible than a previous 7-million-gallon design.
FPB Public Information Coordinator Cathy Lindsey said the new reservoir is estimated to cost $4.5 million, about $700,000 more than the original plan that was opposed by Tanglewood residents and the planning commission.
The current reservoir holding the city's water supply consists of two 135-year-old, 4.6-million-gallon tanks.
According to the revised replacement plan, “FPB has incorporated specific requests made by the (Tanglewood Neighborhood Association) into the project now before this planning commission. These include relocation of satellite dishes, replacement of a repurposed elevated water tower that serves as a radio and telecommunications tower and the creation of an earthen beam and retaining wall to better cover the exposed side of the new tank.”
The plan says the plant board will, at the request of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association, preserve the existing greenspace behind the reservoir and will not remove the current fencing.
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the current reservoir with a single 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
At its Jan. 21 meeting, the municipal utility’s board voted 3-0, with board member Stephen Mason absent, to have staff draft a new proposal for a reservoir and submit to the planning commission in time for its March meeting.
The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 315 W. Second St.
