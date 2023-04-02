The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission is scheduled to reopen a public hearing regarding the rezoning of a 25-acre plot of land located on Cardwell Lane from rural residential "B" district to (RB) to rural high density multifamily district (RH).
The matter is on commission's agenda for the meeting scheduled for April 13.
The owners of the lot, which was once home to a mobile home park, are seeking to build an apartment complex that contains 382 units.
The commission's first public hearing on the property was during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Ben Judah, a planning supervisor for Franklin County, told the commission that his department had three positive findings of fact in regards to the zone change request.
• The comprehensive plan designates the property as suburban residential.
• Rural high density zoning designation is appropriate for the suburban residential land-use designation.
• The zone map amendment is in agreement with the comprehensive plan.
Brian Hix, an attorney with the Frankfort firm McNamara & Jones, who represents the property owners, 827 Cardwell LLC, told the commission that the development was an opportunity for the county to build much needed affordable housing.
"We have a 97% occupancy rate in apartment housing in Franklin County," Hix noted at the November meeting. "This is a proposed $40 million project that would off 382 apartments as affordable housing."
Hix went on to point out that Franklin County's rental market was oversaturated and that rates in the area were up over 6% in the last year and that rent for a two-bedroom apartment was more than 50% higher than Kentucky's median.
Additionally, he stated that the apartments that Frankfort does have are more than 30 years old and newer apartments would help bring down rent and open up options to those in need of affordable housing.
Despite the county's positive findings and the potential to assuage the pressure of limited affordable housing, several Franklin County residents voiced their concerns about the possibility of the area's further development in a largely rural area as well as the effects of added traffic on Cardwell Lane.
Jane Julian, who owns more than 300 acres of rural land to the west of the subject property, told the commission that the county's staff report omitted discussion of how the development would adversely effect the environment of the area.
"The staff report works on this premise that the neighborhood around Cardwell Lane needs to be 'urbanized,'" she told the planning commission. "I had hoped that the staff report would have talked a little bit about how the new development would effect my land and how the rectangle would need to accommodate itself to being a good neighbor to my land and the natural resources there in. Instead we get nothing but talk about making the rectangle and the neighborhoods around it more 'urbanized.'"
Other citizens addressed that the amount of traffic brought on by 382 apartment units would make Caldwell Lane more dangerous due to poor visibility at the proposed development's location.
At the end of the November hearing, the planning commission voted to pick the matter back up for a vote at a future meeting so that the commissioners could review a summary of the hearing.
I recently conducted a windshield survey of those many subdivisions/apartment complexes that have ingress/egress along that tiny 1.2 mile rural section of Cardwell Lane, from its junction with US 60 to just the other side of the roundabout.
This road was designed 150+ years ago for horse drawn carriages, as there are no cuts, with the pavement literally laid on top of the ground. There is significant elevation change over the entire length of this old-style roller coaster country road, with the highest/steepest peak being near the entrances to the “square” proposal in question and in the immediate vicinity of the existing blind intersections of The Heritage and Augusta upscale subdivisions.
This road is one of the most dangerous stretches of road in the county and presents the associated treacherous limited sight distance/safety issues that only worsen with any increase in traffic volumes.
Thirty plus years ago, this road was scheduled by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a complete redesign to four lanes long before all of these subdivisions have been constructed. For some unknown reason, or planning and zoning, people have continued to approve these subdivisions along this road, in spite of the obvious dangers. The buck has a stop right here, right now. They can’t pretend that nothing is wrong here.
- Meadow Glen Estates
- Highlands
- Garden Point
- Augusta
- The Heritage
- Sara Apartments
- The Lantern
- Morning Point
- The Cottages
- Sycamore Crossing
How the heck could Cardwell Lane possibly accommodate this much more traffic? The scope of focus by the planning people seems way too narrow on this and other planning/zoning matters lately. I recently heard it said that Franklin County has zoning but no planning - I'm starting to agree with that notion!
For certain there is no planning!
