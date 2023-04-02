The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission is scheduled to reopen a public hearing regarding the rezoning of a 25-acre plot of land located on Cardwell Lane from rural residential "B" district to (RB) to rural high density multifamily district (RH). 

Map of 827 Cardwell Lane and surrounding area. (Courtesy of Franklin County PVA)

The matter is on commission's agenda for the meeting scheduled for April 13.

