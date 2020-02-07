The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission will revisit a controversial zoning change on a historic farm property next week.
The property, at 690 Duncan Road south of Interstate 64, is owned by Tierney Storage and was formerly the site of the Blanton-Crutcher House and is on the National Register for Historic Places. Ron Tierney, the owner of the storage company, is requesting that the commission switch the land from agricultural zoning to industrial. The property is near the Woodford-Franklin County line.
The commission heard testimony from Tierney, civil engineers, county planning and zoning staff, economic development representation, Duncan Road residents, historic preservationists and more at its January meeting. The commission could vote on the change on Thursday. The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.
“It’s quite a unique situation, considering that the land has been agricultural for so many years and suddenly wanting to change it for commercial buildings,” said David Boggs, a planning commissioner. Boggs was present at the last meeting and said both sides presented good cases for their arguments.
Other commissioners contacted Friday by The State Journal — Patti Cross, Tim Luscher, Russell Wright, Joyce Honaker and Kate Bennett — declined to comment ahead of the Thursday meeting. Other commissioners could not be reached for comment.
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President Terri Bradshaw said Tierney plans to make the area an industrial park. The property is close to other industrial sites, including Industrial Park #3. Tierney Storage owns other properties near the Duncan Road property, according to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator's website.
“Unless there is geographic, like water runoff or something like that he would have to move, anything that falls under IG (Industrial General) can be ultimately done on that property,” Bradshaw said.
Some speakers at the previous meeting said that other areas with empty buildings in Franklin County could be used for industrial development, but Bradshaw says those areas are zoned for office space, not industrial or manufacturing use. Franklin County turned down three project bids within the last six months due to lack of industrial space, she said.
The Duncan Road property was designated as a “Future Employment Center” in 2001 on a Future Land Use Map.
At the last planning commission meeting, neighborhood residents and their supporters spoke in the public comment period in opposition to the zoning change for various reasons, including the historical significance of the property, alleged illegal actions by Tierney Storage and nuisances from industrial development in the area.
“While I could stand up here seemingly for hours and discuss how we as a community have all been negatively affected by the increased flooding in the roadways from the over-industrialization of Duncan Road, I will impart with my final point: In an attempt to mitigate some of this noise and light coming from next door, I’ve estimated that I will spend roughly $5,000 on trees during this next year … it will be years before they are large enough to disrupt or mitigate any noise and light pollution that has been forced upon my family and our neighborhood,” said Evan Goddard, a neighbor to 690 Duncan Road, at the previous meeting.
