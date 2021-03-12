The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a text amendment to the city and county zoning ordinances to establish regulations for small cell towers and systems.
Unlike their predecessors that can be 100-200 feet tall, small cell towers are under 50 feet and utilize 5G technology.
According to city Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley, small cell towers and systems are not regulated the same as large cell towers.
“Basically that is a blind spot for the city zoning regulations. This is an intent to get ahead of 5G technology and create some regulations,” he explained.
Cockley said the city was contacted by AT&T because the company had particular areas in town where it wanted to install small cell towers and systems. The city worked with the company on several drafts of the regulations.
“So if we had any issues we’d know ahead of time and we chose to work with them on that to avoid any legal challenges or at least to know the battles we’d have to fight,” he added.
The city also checked the final language used in the regulations with AT&T and the company had no problems with it.
Planning Commissioner Paul Looney questioned the aesthetics of the small cell towers and systems and how they would be controlled in the city’s historic districts.
Cockley said that the amendment references all other local regulations, so the companies will still be subject to the language contained in those.
“We crafted the regulations to push the providers as much as possible to do what we call non-tower small cell systems, which essentially means find locations to co-locate these equipment items on either existing poles or on top of a building — something like that so no cell tower will need to be constructed,” he said.
“Theoretically we hope to mitigate as many of these as possible.”
Application fees for co-locations is $500 for up to five antennas on an existing utility pole, tower or other structure. An additional fee of $100 is charged per antenna for more than five.
New tower application fees are $1,000 each.
Commissioner Keith Lee said he didn’t think the community would have a problem with the small cell towers and systems because the last four or five large cell towers that came before the body were met without objection.
“I would assume that something that’s smaller and a little more attractive, in my opinion, would probably be accepted by the public in the same manner,” he said.
“If you have better reception and more bars and if you can hear me now, everybody’s for it.”
County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt told the commission that the biggest difference between the city’s and county’s amendments to the zoning ordinances is that the county does not have historic districts.
“Otherwise the regulations relating to placement, sighting and technology are the same. The filing fees are the same,” he added.
“The city and county worked really hard to make the regulations as similar as possible while recognizing our unique differences in governments.”
The text amendment recommendations to the zoning ordinances must be approved by the city commission and Franklin County Fiscal Court.
The next planning commission meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 8.
