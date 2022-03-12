The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission voted to table two public hearings until in-person or hybrid meetings could be held.
The meetings were in regard to zone map amendments from Patrick Farm LLC for a 24.64-acre piece of property on Arbor View Drive and Tierney Storage LLC for what was known as the Blanton Farm on 690 Duncan Road.
Patrick Farm would rezone from Agricultural District (AG) to Rural Residential “B” District (RB), and Tierney Storage would rezone from AG to Industrial General District (IG).
The decision was made because of the large number of people who wanted to comment about the amendments via Zoom. An estimate from Andrew Tippett, the county’s internet and technology coordinator who was in charge of letting people into the Zoom meeting, put the total number of people in the waiting room at more than 70.
Because of the huge turnout, which Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said was the largest he’s ever seen at a planning commission meeting, many commission members suggested waiting to hold the public hearings until another meeting. Commission member Sherron Jackson said because planning commission meetings must be done by 10 p.m., a separate meeting may be the best idea, especially in the case of the Tierney Storage hearing.
“It might be necessary, or maybe appropriate, for us to begin thinking about what issues might need to be tabled and heard at another meeting if we’re gonna have that many individuals testifying at these public hearings,” Jackson said. “I think the Tierney request would probably be more people.”
Planning Commission Secretary/Treasurer Tim Luscher made a motion to table both of the public hearings until an in-person meeting could be held and was seconded by commission member Patti Cross. Before the vote was held, there was a discussion between the commission members and Hewitt.
Hewitt requested that a special meeting be held before the next scheduled planning commission meeting, because it would still be likely that a regular meeting would go on too long. Commission member Brent Sweger agreed with Hewitt, saying that it is something the commission should consider.
“(The public hearing items) are gonna be a lot in themselves and trying to just bump it a month, and then whatever else is on the agenda for that month, it’s gonna be a lot to handle for everybody involved,” Sweger said.
The commission voted 9-1 in favor of tabling the two public hearing items until another meeting. The only “no” vote was David Boggs.
One concerned member of the public asked how they could learn when the meeting featuring the two public hearing items would be. Chairman Russell Wright and Hewitt responded that the law says meeting notices must be posted in The State Journal 14 days in advance.
Wright asked Hewitt if notices could be posted on social media, to which he said they could, however, “not everyone has Facebook.”
Attorney John Rompf, representing Tierney Storage, said that he hopes the next meeting will be soon. He said he does not want the work done on behalf of both the county and his client to have been for nothing.
“Time is of the essence for my client. Time is of the essence, we believe, for Franklin County,” he said.
Jackson suggested that Luscher’s motion was to hold a special meeting for the Patrick Farm and Tierney Storage items, and implored Wright to direct planning and zoning staff to make that happen.
Wright then proposed having two separate meetings for each item. Planning commission counselor Ed Logan suggested holding a hybrid-style meeting, featuring both in-person and remote testimonies from the public, which was received fondly by the commission members and members of the public.
Hewitt said he and Frankfort Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley would speak with the county judge-executive, the mayor and the office of emergency management about the feasibility and safety of those meetings.
