Both sides of the hotly contested text amendment that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones (AG), seemed ready for a fight during the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday. However, it never took place. 

Planning Commission text amendment.jpg

Franklin County residents opposed to text amendments that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses in agricultural zones stand outside Frankfort city hall's boardroom after the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission failed to take the matter up for reconsideration. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)

After Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to reconsider a vote from November that approved the text amendment and Chairperson Russell Wright asked if the motion was seconded the City Hall chamber fell silent.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription