Franklin County residents opposed to text amendments that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses in agricultural zones stand outside Frankfort city hall's boardroom after the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission failed to take the matter up for reconsideration. (Ben Mackin | State Journal)
Both sides of the hotly contested text amendment that would allow for bourbon barrel warehouses to be built in agricultural zones (AG), seemed ready for a fight during the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting on Thursday. However, it never took place.
After Commissioner Paul Looney made a motion to reconsider a vote from November that approved the text amendment and Chairperson Russell Wright asked if the motion was seconded the City Hall chamber fell silent.
With that, the motion was dead and the commission's decision to approve the text amendments in both the city and county stood.
The fact that the motion died took county and city officials as well as the public by surprise.
"I expected the planning commission to reconsider the item this evening," said Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt after the vote. "There was also a large group of local residents present who anticipated getting the opportunity to speak. Due to the motion failing, both the county and city staff will forward the text amendment with the five conditions from the last hearing on to the legislative bodies, the city commission and the fiscal court, for their consideration at the earliest possible moment."
The text amendments state that bourbon is an agricultural product and therefore bourbon barrel warehouses should be listed as a sub-category of the farm product warehousing and storage as a conditional use in the AG zoning district.
However, the planning commission also added five conditions that must be met by anyone building bourbon warehouses in the city or county.
Any distillery that builds warehouses in an AG zone is responsible for cleaning whiskey fungus off all neighboring properties, public or private, within a 15-mile radius every three years.
Any and all warehouses built to store liquor, be equipped with a thermal oxidizer which is designed to limit the amount of whiskey fungus released into the air.
The use of the warehouses should not be considered as altering the agricultural or residential character of its particular area and cannot be used as justification for a zone map amendment at a later time.
The bourbon warehouses built in agricultural zones will be no taller than 40 feet.
Anyone applying for the conditional use permit to meet the same standards as someone applying for a zone change. Meaning they would have to conduct traffic impact and environmental studies before being considered for approval.
Despite the added conditions, there are some citizens, including Looney, who do not think that the text amendment has been fully thought through.
"I believe the Commission has done a disservice to interested parties and to both the Fiscal Court and City Commission. We have now sent them an amendment that has not been fully vetted. I still believe that the Zoning Update Committee should have taken this and vetted more thoroughly with interested parties prior to sending to the governing entities. Moving forward I hope that the Planning Commission can recognize opportunities to improve our process to better serve everyone in our community," Looney said in an written statement emailed to The State Journal.
One of the main arguments from the opposition is that no decisions should be made until Frankfort and Franklin County complete the overhaul of its comprehensive plan sometime this summer.
Chris Schimmoeller, Peaks Mill resident and president of Envision Franklin County, said that the commission not only failed to fully vet the issues at hand, but they did not conduct fair and open hearings to discuss the matter.
"They failed to ensure that open, transparent meetings were held, they failed to define bourbon as an agricultural product," Schimmoeller said after the meeting. "They failed to ensure that the process was fully vetted through the zoning update committee. What we have now is a flawed proposal that is not going to serve us well."
Going forward, the text amendments are expected to show up on the agendas in the city commission and fiscal courts for first readings sometime in February.
